Dog who was inside vehicle stolen in Brampton has not been found: police
Police have released this photo of Markie, a Lhasa-Poodle who was inside a vehicle that was stolen in Brampton. (Photo: Peel Regional Police)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, December 13, 2018 8:09AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 13, 2018 8:15AM EST
Police say a dog who was inside a vehicle stolen in Brampton on Wednesday night is still missing.
The car, which was stolen in the area of Queen Street and Chinguacousy Road last night, is described by police as a white Nissan Rogue with the plate number CEH S231.
The dog, police say, is a Lhasa-Poodle named Markie. The dog was wearing a green jacket at the time the vehicle was stolen.
Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle or dog is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.