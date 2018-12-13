

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say a dog who was inside a vehicle stolen in Brampton on Wednesday night is still missing.

The car, which was stolen in the area of Queen Street and Chinguacousy Road last night, is described by police as a white Nissan Rogue with the plate number CEH S231.

The dog, police say, is a Lhasa-Poodle named Markie. The dog was wearing a green jacket at the time the vehicle was stolen.

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle or dog is asked to contact Peel Regional Police.