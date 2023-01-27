Ontario Premier Doug Ford will “mark a major milestone” for a new medical school in Brampton, Ont. late Friday morning.

Ford will be joined by Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Mayor Patrick Brown at 11 a.m. The news conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News app.

Little information has been provided about the facility, but the government has previously said it will be run by the Toronto Metropolitan University. The proposed school would receive 80 undergraduate seats and 95 postgraduate positions when it becomes operational as part of a broader effort to hire more medical staff.

The medical school was proposed after Brampton failed to clinch a more general university of their own. Staff spent more than $500 million on the proposal, which never came to fruition.