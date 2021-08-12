Toronto Public Health has ordered the closure of a popular downtown steakhouse due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The outbreak was first declared at Harbour 60 on Monday but Toronto Public Health only ordered the closure of the restaurant on Thursday.

There are currently six cases of COVID-19 associated with the outbreak, however it is unclear whether any of those involve patrons.

Toronto Public Health can require the closure of any workplace for a minimum of 10 days whenever there are five or more confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 among individuals who attended the premises within a two-week period.

Right now, Harbour 60 is the only Toronto workplace that has been ordered to close due to a COVID-19 outbreak.