

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A female driver has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after crashing into the back of a parked excavator in a construction area along Highway 401 near Avenue Road this morning.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the single-vehicle collision occurred in a construction zone east of Avenue Road shortly before 8 a.m.

“For some reason this vehicle got into the construction area and went into the back of a parked excavator that was sitting in the construction zone,” Schmidt said.

“(I’m) not sure what the circumstances were that led to that. That is going to be all part of this ongoing investigation as we work to find answers.”

The female driver of the vehicle involved was taken to a trauma centre for treatment. Schmidt said her injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The OPP’s major collision bureau was called to the scene to investigate on Tuesday morning.

“Anyone with information, witnesses, people with cash cams, are asked to call the Toronto OPP,” Schmidt said.

“Our collision reconstruction team is responding now to assess the situation and unfortunately there will be significant delays.”

The eastbound collector lanes of the highway were closed near Avenue Road for several hours but have since reopened.