Driver dead after collision involving dump truck in Markham
Emergency vehicles are seen on Woodbine Avenue after a fatal collision on Sept. 8, 2020. (Chopper 24)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, September 8, 2020 11:03AM EDT
A driver is dead after a collision involving a car and a dump truck in Markham on Tuesday morning.
York Regional police say they were called to Woodbine Avenue north of Steeles Avenue East before 11 a.m. for a two vehicle collision.
They arrived to find a car and dump truck had collided.
The driver of the car was found without vital signs and later pronounced dead.
Officers closed Woodbine Avenue between Steelcase Road and Steeles Avenue East to allow for an investigation.