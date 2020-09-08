

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A driver is dead after a collision involving a car and a dump truck in Markham on Tuesday morning.

York Regional police say they were called to Woodbine Avenue north of Steeles Avenue East before 11 a.m. for a two vehicle collision.

They arrived to find a car and dump truck had collided.

The driver of the car was found without vital signs and later pronounced dead.

Officers closed Woodbine Avenue between Steelcase Road and Steeles Avenue East to allow for an investigation.