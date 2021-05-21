Ontario's police watchdog has charged a Durham Regional Police officer in connection with an Oshawa arrest that left a man seriously injured last fall.

Police responded to Atria Bar & Grill at King and Albert streets after a fight broke out on Oct. 25, 2020.

A 25-year-old man was taken into custody and was seriously injured during the arrest, according to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

The SIU announced Friday that one of the officers who responded to the bar has now been charged.

DRPS Constable Michael Marriott is facing one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The SIU said it would not release any further details.

The charge has not been proven in court.

Durham police told CP24 that they will not be commenting on the charge.

Marriott is scheduled to make a court appearance in Oshawa on June 9.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.