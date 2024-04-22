Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 closed in Whitby due to crash
Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby are closed after a collision.
Published Monday, April 22, 2024 6:10PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 22, 2024 6:11PM EDT
The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby are closed due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer Monday evening.
Traffic is being forced off the highway at Lake Ridge Road as emergency crews respond to the collision at Brock Street.
Images from the scene appear to show a pickup truck wedged underneath the tractor-trailer.
The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.
This is a developing story. More to come.