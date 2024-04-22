Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 reopen in Whitby following crash
Eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby are closed after a collision.
Published Monday, April 22, 2024 6:10PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 22, 2024 11:00PM EDT
The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 in Whitby were closed for several hours on Monday evening due to a crash involving a tractor-trailer.
Traffic was forced off the highway at Lake Ridge Road as emergency crews respond to the collision at Brock Street.
Images from the scene appear to show a pickup truck wedged underneath the tractor-trailer.
The cause of the crash is unclear at this time.
The highway fully reopened around 9:30 p.m.