

The Canadian Press





SMITHS FALLS, Ont. - The emergency department at Perth hospital will close for five days due due to a COVID-19 affecting staff at the facility.

The hospital says it has “no other option” after the outbreak placed “yet another burden on our fragile staffing situation.”

The hospital issued a release saying the Perth emergency department will close at 7 a.m. on Saturday and remain closed until Thursday.

They say the department will then gradually reopen as staffing levels stabilize and will then be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The hospital says remaining staff will move to the Smiths Falls emergency department to support an expected increase in patients during the closure.

They say the Smiths Falls emergency department continues to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and advise people to call 911 in an emergency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2022.