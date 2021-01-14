Employee at Etobicoke General Hospital dies after contracting COVID-19: CUPE
Etobicoke General Hospital is seen in this Google Streetview screenshot. (Photo: Google Streetview)
Published Thursday, January 14, 2021 10:55AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 14, 2021 11:15AM EST
An employee at Etobicoke General Hospital has died after contracting COVID-19, a spokesperson for the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) confirmed Thursday.
Few details have been provided about the deceased, who the union says was a member.
The employee’s name has not yet been released.
The worker was a patient at a Toronto hospital when they died, CUPE added, but it is unclear exactly when they passed away.