'& Juliet' sets open-ended Toronto run as live theatre shows more signs of recovery

Shakespearean pop musical "& Juliet" is mounting a Toronto comeback as the big-budget Canadian theatre scene roars back to life.

Mirvish Productions says the contemporary spin on "Romeo & Juliet," set to the tunes of hitmaker Max Martin, will return for an open-ended run at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in December 2025.

Ticket availability and performance dates are still to be announced.

It's the second open-ended run announced by Mirvish in recent months, which suggests the company feels optimistic about the turnaround of live theatre. COVID-19 closures and audience reluctance to return to some of their old entertainment habits left shows like "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" closing sooner than expected.

Mirvish's "The Lion King," which opens next week, also has an open-ended run, meaning it's in Toronto for an undetermined period with a local cast rather than a touring one.

Open-ended shows rely on broad appeal, return patrons and good reviews to keep afloat and, according to Mirvish spokesperson John Karastamatis, they cost about $1 million per week to mount.

Past Mirvish shows with open-ended stays included "Come From Away" in 2018, "Dear Evan Hansen" in 2019 and "Kinky Boots" in 2015.

"& Juliet" was one of the first musicals to open after Toronto's extended COVID-19 closures and its feel-good storyline seemed to connect with local audiences. It sold out the entire eight-week run during the summer of 2022 before it debuted on Broadway.

The book, which was penned by "Schitt's Creek" writer David West Read, imagines what might have happened if William Shakespeare’s tragedy hadn’t ended in the death of two star-crossed lovers and Juliet instead took off to Paris for a fresh start.

The musical is packed with 30 pop hits created by famed Swedish music producer Martin, including six from the Backstreet Boys and five from Britney Spears, all sung by the show’s cast.

"We're speaking to two other shows that will be coming here for long runs — a show that could do a year, or two years," said Karastamatis in an interview.

"Last year, we sold 2 million tickets, which is unheard of, so for us, the audience has come back in a very strong way."

Mirvish's 2024-2025 season features franchises with broad appeal, including musical versions of Hollywood movies “Back to the Future,” “Beetlejuice” and “Moulin Rouge.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.

David Friend, The Canadian Press