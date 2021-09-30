There are plenty of fish in the sea, but very few orange lobsters.

So when a Toronto woman saw the ultra-rare crustacean at a local grocery store, she knew she needed to act.

In a post to Twitter, Niki Lundquist said the creature stood out because “he's so vibrantly orange!”

“When we knew how special he was, it was clear that we had to find this guy a new home,” Lundquist wrote.

The lobster is definitely special: only 1 in 30 million are actually orange. Lundquist then reached out to Ripley's Aquarium of Canada to find the creature a new home.

Ripley's snapped at the chance to rescue the lobster, affectionately naming it Pinchy, and took to Facebook to announce that he is settling in to his new home.

The aquarium noted that Pinchy's claws were wrapped during transport and to make sure he didn't hurt himself but added that he is doing “brilliantly.”