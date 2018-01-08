

Paola Loriggio and Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press





An Ontario doctor identified as the father of the late TV star Alan Thicke will face a disciplinary hearing on allegations that he sexually abused a patient who came to him for a pilot's medical exam more than two decades ago.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario says Dr. Brian Christopher Thicke will appear before its discipline committee to face allegations that he touched a patient's breasts in a sexual manner and/or conducted an inappropriate or unnecessary breast exam in 1993 and 1995.

A spokeswoman for the college says a date for the hearing has not yet been set because the matter was referred to the committee recently.

The college had previously decided not to refer the case to its discipline committee but was ordered to reconsider last year after the complainant, Lisa Fruitman - who is not named in documents but has agreed to be identified - appealed to a medical regulator.

At the time, the Health Professions Appeal and Review Board said it found the college's decision to be “unreasonable.”

The allegations have not been proven and Thicke's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.