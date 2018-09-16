

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One female has been transported to hospital following a stabbing downtown.

The incident occurred near Sherbourne and Dundas streets sometime after 9 a.m.

Police say the victim sustained an injury to her upper body and was taken to hospital for treatment.

She was conscious and breathing when police arrived on scene and investigators say her injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect has been described by police as a blonde woman who is in her mid-to-late 30s and is approximately five-foot-four.

She was last seen headed southbound on Sherbourne Street.