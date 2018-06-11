

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A female pedestrian believed to be in her 50s is dead after a hit-and-run in the city’s Briar Hill area on Monday afternoon.

The collision took place near Dufferin Street and Briar Hill Avenue at around 3 p.m.

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash but was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Toronto police said witnesses in the area reported that a vehicle described as a silver Ford F150 fled the scene after the crash. The suspected driver has been described by officers as a white male in his 30s who was wearing a construction vest at the time.

“Any bit of information that you have and you might not think it’s important, it would be important for us to get all the information so that we can put all the pieces together to identify this individual in this motor vehicle,” Sgt. Orang Momeni told reporters at the scene.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police.

Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate an investigation.