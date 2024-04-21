Female seriously injured in Mississauga collision involving motorcycle
Published Sunday, April 21, 2024 3:12PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 21, 2024 3:14PM EDT
A female has been seriously injured in a collision involving a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon in Mississauga.
The crash happened near Rathburn Road and Confederation Pkwy.
Peel Regional Police said that they were called to the scene around 2:15 p.m.
They said that the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
At this time, Confederation is shut down in both direction at Rathburn.