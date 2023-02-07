

The Canadian Press





The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario is set to release a report this morning about the province's fiscal projection over the next four years.

In its fall economic outlook, the F-A-O projected budget surpluses until 2028.

The province has said in its own fall economic statement that it projected a deficit of nearly 13-billion dollars this year and smaller deficits over the next two years.

The F-A-O report comes ahead of the province's budget, which must be tabled by March 31st.