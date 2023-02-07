Financial Accountability Office of Ontario to release fiscal projection report Tuesday
The Ontario legislature is pictured at Queen’s Park in downtown Toronto Sunday, February 20, 2022. (Joshua Freeman /CP24)
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 7, 2023 6:26AM EST
The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario is set to release a report this morning about the province's fiscal projection over the next four years.
In its fall economic outlook, the F-A-O projected budget surpluses until 2028.
The province has said in its own fall economic statement that it projected a deficit of nearly 13-billion dollars this year and smaller deficits over the next two years.
The F-A-O report comes ahead of the province's budget, which must be tabled by March 31st.