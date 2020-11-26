Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce are expected to speak in Mississauga on Thursday, as officials prepare to release new modelling about the expected progression of coronavirus in the province.

Last week, Lecce briefly floated the idea of some form of additional break for in-person instruction in public schools in at least some areas as a means to slow the spread of COVID-19.

But the next day, he and Ford said that move would not be necessary after consulting with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams.

There are nearly 1,200 active cases of COVID-19 tied to schools, and 14 per cent of public schools have at least one active case.

At least two school staff members have died of the virus in the province since the pandemic began in March.

Ford and Lecce will speak at approximately 1 p.m.

CP24 will broadcast the announcement live.