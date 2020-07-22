Premier Doug Ford is returning to Queen's Park for his daily COVID-19 announcement this afternoon.

Ford, who has been holding his daily briefings at various locations around Ontario as part of his 16-week summer tour, will return to Toronto today to make an announcement alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and Government House Leader Paul Calandra.

Ford is expected to address the removal of Cambridge MPP Belinda Karahalios from the Progressive Conservative caucus on Tuesday.

Karahalios voted against Bill 195, legislation that gives the Ford government new powers during the pandemic.

“Belinda Karahalios will no longer be sitting as a member of the Progressive Conservative caucus. Our government’s first priority is the health and safety of all Ontarians, and Bill 195 is an important piece of legislation that protects each and every citizen during the pandemic,” the premier said in a written statement released on Tuesday night.

Karahalios defended her decision in a statement sent out on Tuesday, calling the bill an “unnecessary overreach.”

“At its core, Bill 195 takes away the legislature’s ability to vote on the use of extraordinary emergency powers on Ontarians for the next year,” her statement read.

“By transferring away the ability for Ontario MPPs to consider, debate, and vote on how emergency powers are used on Ontarians, Bill 195 essentially silences every single Ontario MPP on the most important issue facing out legislature today.”

Today’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

-With files from CTV Toronto's Colin D'Mello