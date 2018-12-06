

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Premier Doug Ford is willing to skip Friday’s First Ministers’ meeting in Montreal if his concerns about carbon pricing, the automotive industry and asylum seekers aren’t added to the agenda, sources tell CTV News.

Sources in the government say that Ford is preparing to tell Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that the agenda in its current form, which a draft agenda says will consist only of U.S.-Canada relations issues such as trade, is not acceptable.

Ford’s team want Trudeau directly involved in discussions about the auto sector and carbon pricing, while the draft agenda says those issues will be dealt with in a meeting involving only Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Environment Minister Catherine McKenna.

“Premier Ford is not going to participate in any meeting that doesn’t represent the best interest of Ontario, and we are willing to come right back to Ontario,” Laryssa Waler, the Premier’s director of communications, told CTV News Toronto.

Meanwhile, sources in the Prime Minister’s office say that Ford has been lobbying other premiers to skip the meeting.