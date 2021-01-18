Premier Doug Ford is heading to York Region this afternoon to hold a news conference in Vaughan.

Ford’s announcement will be held at 1 p.m. followed by a media availability.

The provincial government’s new outdoor gathering limit and stay-at-home order officially went into effect on Thursday though it will be some time before the province will see what impact, if any, those restrictions will have on community transmission of COVID-19.

Ontario logged another 3,400 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus on Sunday and 69 more deaths, though the seven-day average of new infections has dropped over the past week and the number of active cases was down to 28,893 on Sunday, compared to 30,079 one week earlier.

In Toronto, which saw more than 1,000 new infections on Sunday, a new pilot immunization centre at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre will officially open today. Lessons learned at the centre, which will operate for six weeks, will be used to create a “playbook” on how to operate vaccinations centres in non-medical settings this spring.

Both Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory toured the facility over the weekend.

The Ford government continues to rollout the first phase of its COVID-19 vaccination program, inoculating health-care workers and residents of long-term care homes.

Last week, Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine task force said it plans to vaccinate all residents of long-term care facilities by Feb. 14.

This afternoon’s news conference will be streamed live on CP24.com.