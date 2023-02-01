A longtime CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto’s Greektown neighbourhood last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.

The incident happened near Danforth and Jones avenues at around 3:35 p.m. on Jan. 24.

Police say that a suspect was walking along Danforth Avenue when he encountered the victim and assaulted him.

In a news release issued over the weekend, police said that the victim fell to the ground as a result of the attack and sustained serious injuries.

The suspect, meanwhile, fled the scene on foot.

On Wednesday police confirmed to CP24 that the victim “has since tragically passed away” but provided no further details.

In a subsequent statement, CBC spokesperson Chuck Thompson identified the deceased as former producer Michael Finlay.

“Michael’s family confirmed he died yesterday from medical complications following a random assault in Toronto's east end,” he said. “Michael will be remembered as an exceptional story-teller, documentary-maker and editor. He travelled the world producing radio documentaries for several programs but most notably for Sunday Morning. If you worked on a documentary with Michael, you were experiencing the pinnacle of the craft.”

In the statement, the CBC said that Finlay spent 31 years with the public broadcaster before retiring in 2010.

The statement notes that Finlay was the “driving force” behind the documentary program “Dispatches” and also worked as an editor at ‘The World at Six” during his time with the CBC,

“Michael had strong convictions about writing, story and structure. Every reporter he ever worked with said their story was made better because of Michael,” the statement reads.

Police have not designated the assault as a homicide at this point and have told CP24 that an autopsy will have to be conducted prior to such a designation being made.

The attack is just the latest incidence of apparent random violence in Toronto in recent weeks.

On Jan. 20 an 89-year-old woman was also shoved while walking on a sidewalk in downtown Toronto. She was later pronounced dead and a suspect has been charged with manslaughter in her death.

“It is a tragedy, there is just no other word to describe it and when you hear of these tragedies, I can just speak for myself, it underlines my own determination to try to do better when it comes to safe streets, to programs to address the root causes of these things and to do better when it comes to some of the other underlying contributing circumstances as well,” Mayor John Tory told reporters on Wednesday when asked about the Greektown incident.

Police have previously released a surveillance image of a suspect in the assault investigation, who remains outstanding.

The suspect is described as male, about six-feet tall and in his 20s with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a red paper mask with flames on it, a black sweater, and black pants.