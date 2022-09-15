Canada is sending 15 delegates to the queen's state funeral in London, England, on Monday, while celebrities will take part in a procession of recipients of national honours.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and their spouses are leading the Canadian delegation, which will include former governors general Michaëlle Jean and David Johnston as well as former prime ministers Kim Campbell, Jean Chrétien, Paul Martin and Stephen Harper.

They will be joined at Westminster Abbey by Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed, Métis National Council President Cassidy Caron, as well as the Clerk of the Privy Council Janice Charette, and Canada’s High Commissioner to the U.K., Ralph Goodale.

Meanwhile, former Olympian Mark Tewksbury, musician Gregory Charles, actress Sandra Oh and decorated coast guard Leslie Arthur Palmer will take part in the procession.

The funeral on Monday is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. local time, or 6 a.m. ET.

In Ottawa, a national commemorative ceremony Monday at Christ Church Cathedral will include former prime ministers Brian Mulroney and Joe Clark.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2022.