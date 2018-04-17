

Chris Purdy, The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - A memorial is underway for four players with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team who called the Edmonton area home.

Jaxon Joseph of Edmonton, Parker Tobin of Stony Plain, and Logan Hunter and Stephen Wack -- both of St. Albert -- were among 16 people who died after a transport truck and the Saskatchewan team's bus collided on April 6.

The Broncos were travelling to a playoff game when the crash occurred at a rural Saskatchewan intersection.

Ten funerals have already been held for crash victims in communities across Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Hundreds walked by the iconic Wayne Gretzky statue Tuesday into Rogers Place, the building's ticker sign reading .HumboldtStrong.

A mini stick was left at the bottom of the statue, with .untilnextime .HumboldtStrong and .NeverForgotten, and a goalie stick was left at an entry.