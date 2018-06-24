Four injured after two-vehicle crash in Brampton
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen in this file photo.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, June 24, 2018 7:25AM EDT
Four people have been rushed to hospital with injuries ranging from moderate to critical following a crash in Brampton this morning.
The two-vehicle collision happened near Airport Road and Sandalwood Parkway shortly before 7 a.m.
Peel Paramedics say four people were taken to hospital following the incident. One male was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries and three females were taken to hospital for moderate to serious injuries.