A fourth suspect has been arrested in Sudbury in connection with a gunfight in Toronto’s Yorkdale Mall last summer.

On the afternoon of Aug. 29, two groups of individuals were involved in an altercation that resulted in an exchange of gunfire in the busy shopping mall, Toronto police said.

Multiple rounds of ammunition were fired near Hudson’s Bay, according to police.

As a precaution, the mall was placed in lockdown for several hours after the incident.

No one was shot, but an elderly woman was injured in a fall while trying to flee the mall.

With the assistance of mall security, police were able to locate and arrest one man nearby.

Two days later, a woman and a second man were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police also issued a warrant for a fourth suspect, 23-year-old Isaac Stafford, of Toronto.

On Nov. 3, police said a suspect had been arrested in Sudbury in connection with the investigation.

Yesterday evening, Sudbury police said they received a tip that Stafford was in the Greater Sudbury area.

Detectives began an investigation into the information that he was inside a residence on Eva Avenue.

After confirming the information, police arrived on scene and arrested Stafford at around 6:15 p.m.

He has been charged with discharge firearm with intent.

His court date has not yet been released as he is awaiting transfer to Toronto police custody.