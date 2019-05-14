

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The future of Ontario Place is on the agenda at this week’s city council meeting.

Councillors will vote on a recommendation to reach out to the Ontario government and request that the province and city “jointly plan” the future of 155-acre site.

The recommendation comes after some councillors expressed concerns that the Ford government will proceed with plans to redevelop Ontario Place without consulting the municipality or Toronto residents.

The province launched a request for proposals process for the site’s development in January and on the website for that process, the Ontario government identifies areas for development as the Ontario Place islands, the adjacent mainland, the pods and the Cinesphere.

The website also notes developers can submit proposals for a section of the site or for the entire site, with one of the only exceptions being a prohibition on residential uses.

“What concerns me about the province is that they have put out to the world submit us your proposals without any criteria,” Spadina-Fort York Coun. Joe Cressy, whose ward includes the grounds of Ontario Place, said earlier this year.

“Do you need to maintain access to the waterfront? The province hasn’t said so. Do you need to ensure public access as Ontario Place is for everyone? The province hasn’t said so. Do you need to preserve some of the heritage of the Cinespehere and the pods? The province hasn’t said so.”