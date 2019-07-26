

Chris Fox , CP24.com





A taxi driver sustained serious injuries after their vehicle was T-boned by a garbage truck in Richmond Hill early Friday morning.

The collision happened near Yonge Street and Elgin Mills Road just before 4 a.m.

One witness at the scene told CP24 that the taxi was headed westbound on Elgin Mills Road when it attempted to turn onto southbound Yonge Street and was hit by the eastbound garbage truck.

The witness said that the force of the impact was significant, resulting in the taxi ending up about 30 metres east of the intersection.

Police say that the garbage truck driver sustained minor injuries in the crash and was also taken to hospital.

The intersection remains closed while police investigate at the scene.