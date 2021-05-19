Girl taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in North York
Share:
Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021 6:32PM EDT
A girl has been seriously hurt after being struck by a vehicle in North York Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a collision in the area of Fraserwood and Englemount Avenues, south of Lawrence Avenue West, just before 6 p.m.
Paramedics said a female child has been transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.