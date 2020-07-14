CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
GTAA cutting 500 jobs at Pearson due to dismal traffic
An almost-empty Terminal 3 is shown at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Friday, March 13, 2020. Provincial governments have advised against international travel and Ontario announced plans to close its schools for two weeks because of COVID-19.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 9:20AM EDT
The operator of Canada's largest airport is cutting the size of its workforce by 27 per cent due to a reduction of traffic at Toronto's Pearson Airport.
The Greater Toronto Airports Authority says of the 500 positions to be eliminated, 300 will involve layoffs and voluntary departures.
The rest of the positions are currently vacant.
