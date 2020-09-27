Toronto Public Health (TPH) is asking recent guests of a popular downtown bar to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms after three employees tested positive for the disease.

In a news release issued on Sunday, TPH said those who attended Regulars Bar, located on King Street West near Bathurst Street, between Sept. 13 and Sept. 22 may be affected and should monitor for symptoms for 14 days following their visit “as a precaution.”

“TPH has followed up with all known close contacts,” the news release reads. “The close contacts have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days and to go for testing.”

TPH estimates that some 600 people may have visited the establishment during this time period.

If you visited the bar between Sept.13 and Sept. 22 and have not been contacted by health officials, TPH says that you are not identified as a close contact of the confirmed case and are viewed as low risk.

However, if symptoms do develop, TPH is asking those affected to contact them directly, seek testing and immediately self-isolate.

TPH said that Regulars Bar has worked cooperatively with the agency throughout the investigation and thanked the establishment for helping to reduce the spread of the virus.