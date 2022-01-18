

The Canadian Press





The family of a gunsmith who was shot and killed by Toronto police has launched a lawsuit against the force, seeking $23 million in damages in his death.

Rodger Kotanko's family alleges police used excessive force and unlawfully executed a search warrant when they raided the 70-year-old's home on Nov. 3, 2021, in Port Dover, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating Kotanko's death.

The provincial police watchdog says a Toronto police officer shot and killed Kotanko that November day.

Toronto police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The family's lawsuit alleges police used excessive force when they raided Kotanko's gunsmith shop on his property and fired at him. It also alleges police did not show anyone the search warrant that day.