An 11-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle in Hamilton on Tuesday afternoon has died of his injuries, Hamilton police say.

The boy was crossing the street at a marked crosswalk with the assistance of a crossing guard at around 3:20 p.m. when the driver of a southbound Dodge RAM pickup truck ran through a red light and struck him, police said.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police confirmed Thursday morning that he has since passed away.

In a statement of condolence, The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board identified the boy as Jude Strickland, a student at Templemead elementary school.

“We are deeply saddened to learn that an 11-year-old Templemead student has died from his injuries after a traffic accident. Words fail us as we express our empathy for what Jude Strickland’s family and loved ones are going through. Our thoughts are with them,” HWDSB Chair Alex Johnstone and Director of Education Manny Figueiredo said in the statement.

They added that the hearts of those in the school community “are broken” and that support will be available to students, staff and families. The school board also said that the flag would be lowered outside Templemead elementary out of respect for Strickland and his family.

A message from the Chair of the Board and Director of Education about the death of Jude Strickland. The flag will be lowered at Templemead Elementary School to show our respect for the Strickland family. pic.twitter.com/14mVNRtGFd — HWDSB (@HWDSB) December 3, 2020

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath, who represents Hamilton Centre, also offered her condolences in a message on Twitter.

“I am heartbroken at the news that Jude Strickland has passed away. My condolences are with his family, and the entire community that is sharing in this loss and grieving right now,” she wrote.

The driver, 28-year-old Brandon Aubert, was charged on Wednesday with dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

Police announced Thursday that the charge has been updated to dangerous operation causing death in light of Strickland’s passing.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information about the fatal incident to contact police.