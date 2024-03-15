The City of Hamilton is once again enacting a nuisance party bylaw as it seeks to prevent large gatherings near the campus of McMaster University.

The bylaw was last in effect in September 2024. It aims to enforce safety and respect amid popular party weekends such as homecoming and St. Patrick’s Day in the Westdale and Ainslie Wood neighbourhoods.

Despite its implementation during the start of the school year last year, Hamilton police received 49 calls about unsanctioned street parties near McMaster University. The calls led to five arrests under the bylaw and 10 provincial offence notices.

However, the university says that it does not typically have issues with large St. Patrick’s Day street parties.

“In the recent past, St. Patrick’s Day has not been a time for large street parties, and we are hopeful for the same time year,” Associate Vice-President and Dean of Students Sean Van Koughnett said in a news release. “However, we still want our students to prioritize safety, be good neighbours and be aware of the City of Hamilton’s zero tolerance zone over the weekend.”

The bylaw will be in effect until March 18.

It prohibits anyone from “planning, promoting, attending, or participating in any street parties” during that time.

Anyone who violates the bylaw could face fines of $300 to $500 and face further penalties for being in contempt of court.

In addition, the University District Safety Initiative (UDSI) is in effect until Sunday, March 17 at 11:59 p.m. The UDSI was developed last year, and aims to curb the disruptive behavior that stems from large gatherings.

“Large unsanctioned gatherings in communities that have post-secondary institutions are a growing area of concern across Ontario,” reads a news release by the city. “Responding to these events puts a strain on the City of Hamilton and its services including police, fire, paramedics, municipal law enforcement and public works departments. The communities that comprise off-campus neighbourhoods are directly impacted by these events, damaging their sense of community safety. Residents and visitors are reminded to be a responsible host, be a respectful guest, and to be a good neighbor.”

In 2022, police in Waterloo arrested 19 people and laid nearly 150 charges during a large unsanctioned St Patrick’s Day party in that city’s university district.