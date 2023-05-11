An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer has died and two others are in hospital after all three were shot in a village in eastern Ontario early Thursday, the force says.

Acting OPP Sergeant Erin Cranton confirmed that three OPP officers were shot in Bourget, Ont. The village is in the Clarence-Rockland municipality, approximately 50 kilometres east of Ottawa.

Officers from the Russell County OPP Detachment were dispatched to a disturbance at a home on Laval Street shortly after 2 a.m. following a report of a gunshot.

“Three officers arrived on the scene and all three were shot by an individual at the home,” OPP said in a statement.

All three officers were transported to a hospital in Ottawa.

One of the officers has since died of their injuries, police said.

One person is in custody and OPP said there is “no risk to public safety.”

In a statement, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique identified the fallen officer as Eric Mueller.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that I regretfully advise that OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller has been killed in the line of duty,” Carrique wrote. “We anxiously await for further word on his fellow officers who are still at hospital. Our thoughts are with the officers, their families and colleagues.”

Public records list Mueller as a team leader with the OPP and indicate he’s been on the force since at least 2007.

Clarence-Rockland Mayor Mario Zanth said in a statement that he was “was saddened and dismayed” by the fatal incident.

“We have a very close relationship with the Ontario Provincial Police and our hearts go out to them,” Zanth said. “Sadly, today we mourn the loss of a serving officer. There are no words that can express the pain that the residents of the City of Clarence-Rockland are feeling at this time.”

He said flags at city hall would be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect.

Condolences started to pour in Thursday from other police forces and public officials.

“The death of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller, who was senselessly killed in the line of duty, is devastating news,” Premier Doug Ford wrote in a tweet. “My thoughts are with his family and friends. Please join me in praying for his fellow officers as we await word on their condition. May God bless our heroes in uniform.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called it “awful news” and sent his condolences in a tweet.

“I’m sending my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of @OPP_News Sergeant Eric Mueller, who was killed in the line of duty, and I’m keeping the two injured officers in my thoughts,” Trudeau wrote.

OFFICER’S DEATH IS LATEST IN ‘TROUBLING TREND’

The death of Sgt. Mueller marks the latest in a spate of incidents that have left officers dead over the past year or so.

Just this past weekend, Ontario added four names from 2022 to its memorial for officers killed in the line of duty. Those killed last year include Toronto police officer Andrew Hong, South Simcoe police constables Devon Northrup and Morgan Russell, and OPP Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala.

Const. Andrew Hong was gunned down in a Tim Horton’s while on a break from a training exercise in Mississauga on Sept. 12, 2022 by a suspect who was allegedly “looking for a police officer” and proceeded on a shooting spree around the GTA.

Northrup and Russell were fatally shot while responding to a disturbance call at a home in Innisfil Oct. 11, 2022.

Const. Pierzchala was fatally shot while responding to a broken down vehicle near Hagersville, Ont.

Even more officers were killed around the country over the past year.

“Well, I think we have to basically treat it like it's a troubling trend,” CTV Public Safety Analyst and former OPP commissioner Chris Lewis told CP24. “We can pray it was just a bad year, but the number of officers – 10 murdered in nine months basically – is just so troubling. That's the most officers murdered in the line of duty in Canada in a single year since 1961. So you know, I think that the bigger issue here is around mental health. “

Lewis said the pandemic and other factors have left “a lot of people hurting,” compounding mental illness, homelessness, strain on the health-care system and other problems.

“There's not necessarily enough professionals to deal with all of that,” Lewis said. “So the police end up dealing with the result.”