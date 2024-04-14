Heavy rain, thunderstorm in forecast for Toronto
FILE - People carry umbrellas while walking during a downpour of rain in Toronto on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Lupul
Published Sunday, April 14, 2024 10:44AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 14, 2024 10:44AM EDT
Heavy rain with a chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast for Toronto on Sunday.
According to Environment Canada, a storm system currently pushing across portions of southern Ontario and the Greater Toronto Area could bring up to 15 mm of rain to some areas.
In Toronto, five to 10 millimeters of precipitation is more likely, according to the National Weather Agency.
By the afternoon, the chance of rainfall is set to lessen, giving way to partial cloud and possible patches of fog. A northwest wind of about 20 km/h is also expected.
The city could see the return of the sun as early as Monday when a high of 15 C is forecasted.