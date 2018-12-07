

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have launched a homicide investigation after a passerby found the body of a 14-year-old boy in a Mississauga park on Friday morning.

The body was located just before 8 a.m. in Meadow Park, which is near Truscott Drive and Southdown Road.

Police have not commented on how long the body had been in the park or how the boy died.

“It is very early in the investigation, we are considering a number of factors and we are looking to speak with any witnesses or anyone with information,” Const. Irena Yashnyk told CP24 at the scene.

The park where the body was located is next to an elementary school but Yashnyk said that investigators do not believe the boy had any connection to that school.

She said that police have notified some of the boy’s next-of-kin but are still working on notifying the rest of his family.

Meanwhile, the park has been cordoned off with police tape and forensic officers are currently on scene.

Investigators are also canvassing the surrounding neighbourhood for surveillance footage and witnesses, according to Yashnyk.

Clarkson Secondary School, which is located about two kilometres away from where the body was found, has posted a message to its website advising parents that there is a police investigation in the school community but the message provides few other details.

It is not clear whether the victim had any connection to Clarkson Secondary School.

“Police have not indicated any need for increased safety measures at our school or in the community,” the message states. “Please be assured that, as always, supports are available at the school for students and staff who need to talk or feel unsafe.”

Yashnyk has said that there “is no indication that there is a threat to public safety” at this time.