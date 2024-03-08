Peel Regional Police say the homicide and missing persons bureau is investigating after human remains were found at the site of a massive house fire in Brampton on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at an address near Van Scott Drive and McLaughlin Road, north of Sandalwood Parkway, at around 1:30 p.m. The blaze ultimately gutted the residence and caused damage to a neighbouring home before the flames were extinguished.

The Office of the Fire Marshal was subsequently called in to assist with the investigation.

Peel police said Friday that due to the “extensive structural damage,” an excavator was brought in.

“Unfortunately, earlier this morning, what is believed to have been human remains was discovered,” Const. Nikhil Chakravarthy told reporters at the scene on Friday afternoon.

“Peel Regional Police homicide and missing persons bureau has retained carriage of this investigation and will be working very closely with the Fire Marshal’s Office as well as the coroner’s office to determine the cause of the incident.”

Police would not say how many people are unaccounted for at the home or how many bodies they believe are in the rubble.

“It is too early for us to speak to the number of occupants within the premise or anyone that could be associated with the premise and that will be part of the investigation,” Chakravarthy said.

“We understand that incidents like this have a profound impact on our community and we want to assure all that all investigative steps will be taken to ensure a proper investigation.”

He urged members of the public to come forward with any information they have about the incident.

“This is a densely populated area,” he added.

“There is likely to have been a number of persons in the area at around 1:30 p.m. as well as passersby with dash camera footage and residents that might live in the area with door bell footage.”