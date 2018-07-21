

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police say they have launched a “suspicious death” investigation after a woman was found without vital signs in a Newmarket apartment Saturday morning.

Police were called to an apartment on Huron Heights Drive, near Davis Drive and Leslie Street, at around 7:20 a.m.

When officers arrived, a one female was found with “obvious signs of trauma” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit has been called in to investigate but so far, police say the death has only been classified as suspicious.

A coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The name and age of the female have not been released.

Investigators say they are searching for man who was spotted fleeing the scene shirtless.

He has been described as between 25 to 30 years old, and is approximately 170 pounds. He is believed to have long black hair, a thin mustache, and a goatee.

Police are canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance footage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.