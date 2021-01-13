A Toronto hospital network is temporarily taking over the management of a Roncesvalles long-term care home dealing with an outbreak that has resulted in eight resident deaths.

The Ministry of Long-Term Care confirmed Wednesday that Copernicus Lodge, located on Roncesvalles Avenue, north of the Queensway, has entered a voluntary management contract with Unity Health Toronto.

“This arrangement will help address the current spread of COVID-19 in the home, help stabilize the situation and return the home to normal operations,” the ministry said in a statement.

An outbreak declared at the facility on Dec. 16 has seen 73 residents test positive for COVID-19. Of those residents, 41 remain infected, with seven in hospital. There are also 33 active cases among staff members.

The management contract will be in effect for 90 days.

“Over the next few months, a team from Unity Health Toronto will be at Copernicus to assess needs, continue improvements around infection prevention and control and quality and safety processes,” a statement posted on the home’s website read.

“We are pleased to be working with the home’s leadership and staff as it continues to build its services and create an environment that meets the needs of all residents in a dignified and safe community.”

Unity Health Toronto began vaccinations at the home last week.

On Wednesday, Ontario surpassed more than 3,000 long-term care resident deaths linked to COVID-19. Nearly 40 per cent of the province’s long-term care homes are currently dealing with active outbreaks.

The modelling table said Tuesday that under the worst-case scenario, deaths among residents of long-term care homes during the second wave of the pandemic could reach a total of more than 2,600 by Feb. 14, exceeding the 1,815 deaths recorded during the first wave.