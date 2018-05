The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Justin Trudeau says he is appalled by the shooting of a Canadian doctor who was trying to help wounded protesters in Gaza on Monday.

The prime minister is adding his voice to the calls for an independent investigation into the shootings by Israeli soldiers on the Gaza border that killed 59 Palestinians and wounded hundreds more during Monday's mass protests.

In a statement, Trudeau describes the reported use of excessive force and live ammunition as "inexcusable."

He is calling for a thorough examination of the possible use of both excessive force and the incitement to violence.

Tarek Loubani, an emergency physician at Ontario's London Health Sciences Centre and at Shifa Hospital in Gaza, says he was shot in both legs Monday even though his team wore high-visibility jackets that identified them as medical staff.

Germany, Belgium and Ireland have also called for an investigation into Monday's carnage.