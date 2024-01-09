Police have identified the young woman fatally shot outside of a Mississauga nightclub in December as 19-year-old Raneilia Richards.

The shooting took place at Jungle event space, located on Eglinton Avenue, just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 31.

Police have said they believe Richards, who was standing outside of the building with a group of others, was not the intended target.

“Raneilia was doing nothing more that night than being with her friends, intending to enjoy the evening when her life was tragically taken away,” police said in an update Tuesday.

“She was not the intended target and was absolutely an innocent victim.”

