Toronto’s top public health official says that residents should “assume” that the more contagious B117 COVID variant is circulating in the city and rededicate themselves to public health advice that she says may now be more important than at any other point during the pandemic.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa made the comment during a briefing at city hall on Monday afternoon.

She said that the B117 variant, which officials believe could be at least 54 per cent more contagious, is already in Ontario and that “we must assume” it will spread.

With that in mind, she said that residents need to continue to “act in ways that protect yourself and everyone around you,” even as case numbers gradually decline.

“We can create barriers to variants spreading widely if we avoid situations where COVID-19 can spread,” she said. “You have heard before what I am going to say next. I hope you will take it to heart more than at any other time. This means keeping apart as much as possible and it means making as few exceptions for contact as we can.”

There have been 34 cases of the B117 variant confirmed in Ontario to date, including at least six in a Barrie long-term care home where all but two residents have now tested positive for COVID-19.

De Villa said that given the risk posed by the variant in congregate settings, Toronto Pubic Health has reached out to all long-term care homes, retirement homes and complex and continuing care facilities to get the to “review, audit and reinforce” their current infection prevention and control (IPAC) measures.

“You know I am sympathetic to the sacrifices and to the strain of life in the COVID-19 pandemic but for now the time has passed for focussing on impositions, inconveniences or frustrations,” de Villa said. “This current situation in the simplest terms is not good. For now we need to focus on things as they are and do everything we can to make sure that things don’t get worse.”

The B117 variant has sparked concerns due to its increased transmissibility and Ontario officials also conceded at a subsequent news conference on Monday that there is some research suggesting it could be more deadly as well.

Speaking with CP24 earlier on Monday, the critical care director at Michael Garron Hospital said that “identifying the variants and maintaining public health restrictions is really important because we are not even close to the finish line yet,” even if cases appear to be on the wane following a post holiday surge.

“We can’t wait for Wave Three to happen ad Wave Two dissipates,” Dr. Michael Warner said.