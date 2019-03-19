

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The mother of a toddler who drowned after being swept into the Grand River last year allegedly tested positive for Percocet, OxyContin, and cocaine on the night of her son’s death, according to a letter outlined in recently available family court documents.

Investigators have previously said that 35-year-old Michelle Hanson and her toddler Kaden Young were driving southbound on 10th Line in Amaranth Township early in the morning of Feb. 21 when it is alleged that she failed to stop at a road closure sign.

Her minivan ended up plunging into the Grand River and as Hanson and Young tried to escape from the flooded vehicle, police said the boy slipped from Hanson’s arms and was subsequently swept away by the fast-moving current.

The toddler’s body was found by a fisherman on April 21 after crews spent several weeks searching for the young boy.

His mother was subsequently charged with impaired driving causing death, one count of dangerous driving causing death, and one count of criminal negligence causing death.

In a child custody decision published online, Ontario Superior Court Justice Chozik referenced allegations that Hanson was under the influence of drugs on the night of her son’s death.

While not in possession of toxicology results, Chozik wrote that she did view a letter from Dufferin Child and Family Services (DCAFS) that mentioned toxicology screens from the OPP.

“The letter confirms that after the criminal charges were laid, the DCAFS received information from the OPP that toxicology screens showed that at the time of the accident on February 21, 2018, the mother tested positive for the following substances: Percocet, OxyContin, Cocaine and alcohol,” Chozik wrote.

The judge also said Hanson told DCAFS that she was not impaired at the time of her son’s death.

According to the court documents, Young’s father, Cameron Young, said on the night of his son’s death, Hanson told him she was going to “buy smokes” and wanted to take their son with her as car rides often helped him fall asleep.

Young said less than an hour later, he received a call from Hanson about the incident. He said he immediately got out of bed and rushed to help.

None of the allegations against Hanson have been proven in court. She is scheduled to return to an Orangeville courtroom on April 9 for a judicial pretrial hearing.