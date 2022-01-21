The three boys killed in a townhouse fire in Brampton on Thursday are being remembered by their family as a kind, caring and “delightfully rambunctious bunch” who were deeply loved.

The Bagan and Tomatauk-Bagan Family released a statement Friday through the advocacy group Malton Moms, identifying the boys as 15-year-old Coen Bagan-Overholt, 12-year-old Riley Bagan-Overholt, and nine-year-old Alex Bagan Overholt.

The brothers died in hospital after being pulled from their burning home near Torbram Road and Clark Boulevard.

The family said the boys’ mother, Heather Bagan, was not at the home at the time of the fire as she went to drop off her youngest child at the daycare. When she returned, the residence was already engulfed in flames.

“Heather’s boys were a delightfully rambunctious bunch, but they were also a tribe of their own,” the family said in a statement. “Brothers and young boys, that can most definitely be described as incredibly kind, always caring, affectionate, and more than anything, deeply loved.”

Coen was known for being witty, the family said. He had a great sense of humour and will be remembered for always having a smile on his face.

The family described Riley as “smart and observant in his own quiet way, and very spunky.”

Alex was the happy-go-lucky boy, the family said. He was fun and silly who wore an infectious smile.

The brothers are also survived by their big sister Taylor and their five-year-old brother Nate.

“We thank you for the kind words of support and comfort, for the thoughts, donations, and for the empathy and love that has been expressed by so many who share our grief and loss during this unimaginable time,” Heather’s sister, Cheryl Tomatauk-Bagan, said in a statement.

The family also acknowledged the efforts of the first responders, saying, “we thank them for their bravery and attempts.”

According to the statement, Heather’s family from Moose Factory, Ont. will be travelling to Brampton to be with her while extended family from Peterborough have already arrived to provide support.

Neighbours have also been dropping flowers and candles at a makeshift memorial near the home.

Peel police called Thursday’s fire a “tragic circumstance” and said they were not investigating it as a case of neglect.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Office of the Fire Marshal in parallel with police.