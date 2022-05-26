Heading out this weekend? Well, there are several road and subway closures in Toronto to keep in mind.

ActiveTO closures

The following roads will be closed from 7 a.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday:

Bayview Avenue – from Rosedale Valley Road to Lawren Harris Square

River Street – between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street

The Meadoway – from Brimley Road to Scarborough Golf Road

The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard West will also be closed between Windermere Avenue and Stadium Road on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Car rally closures

The annual Gumball 3000 car rally and events will kick off in Toronto this weekend and will result in several road closures.

Bay Street between Davenport Road and Bloor Street West – from 6 a.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday

Yonge Street between Dundas Street and Shuter Street – from 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Friday

Yonge SDtreet between Gerrard Street and Queen Street – from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday

Dundas Street West between Victoria Street and Bay Street – from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday

Construction closures

Emergency work continues at the intersection of Yonge Street and The Esplanade. As a result, Yonge Street is closed between Front Street East and Lake Shore Boulevard, as well as the westbound Gardiner Expressway off-ramp to Yonge-Bay-York streets.

Here are the other construction closures:

Jarvis Street, from Carlton Street to Bloor Street East, including Ted Rogers Way, is reduced to one lane in each direction for road resurfacing, sidewalk repairs and intersection safety modifications.

Wellesley Street East, from Ontario Street to Sherbourne Street, is reduced to one westbound lane for bikeway and road reconstruction.

Wellington Street, from Yonge Street to Church Street, is reduced to one westbound lane for TTC track replacement and sidewalk improvements.

Travel lanes on The Queensway, between Parkside Drive and Roncesvalles Avenue, are reduced to a minimum of one shared travel lane in each direction for King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles TTC track replacement and road reconstruction work. People not travelling to the area are encouraged to use Parkside Drive, Jameson Avenue, Lansdowne Avenue or Dufferin Street for north-south travel; and Dundas Street West, Bloor Street West, Lake Shore Boulevard West or the Gardiner Expressway for east-west travel.

TTC closures and diversions

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations on Saturday and Sunday due to the Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction.

The TTC says shuttle buses will be running between those stations. There will be staff present to guide customers.

The Gumball 3000 car rally events on Friday and Saturday will force 19 Bay buses and 505 Dundas streetcars to divert.

The TTC says 29 Dufferin buses will also divert from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for the TFC game.

Other diversions include 80 Queensway buses to accommodate ActiveTO road closures and 174 Ontario Place-Exhibition buses will not be running from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. The TTC says the UJA’s 53rd Annual Walk with Israel on Sunday may cause minor delays and service interruptions to 7 Bathurst and 104 Faywood buses.