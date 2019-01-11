

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A male was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries and his father is in police custody with charges pending against him after a stabbing at a home in Whitby overnight.

It happened at an address on Ribblesdale Drive, which is in the vicinity of Manning Road and Anderson Street.

Police say that the victim is currently in stable condition in hospital.

His father was taken into custody at the scene and is expected to be charged with aggravated assault, police say.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing remain unclear.