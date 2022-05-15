Male pedestrian rushed to hospital after hit-and-run in Church-Wellesley Village
Police are shown investigating at the scene of a hit-and-run in Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village on Saturday morning.
Published Sunday, May 15, 2022 6:04AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 15, 2022 7:31AM EDT
A male pedestrian was rushed to hospital via emergency run after a hit-and-run in Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village overnight.
It happened on Church Street near Wood Street at around 12:10 a.m.
Police say that the pedestrian was dragged underneath the vehicle for a short distance. The vehicle then slammed into a patio, causing significant damage.
Police say that the driver fled the scene following the collision but was apprehended a short time later.
Charges are currently pending, according to police.
The victim, meanwhile, remains in hospital. Police say that his injuries are life-threatening.
Church Street remains closed in both directions at Alexander Street as a full investigation is conducted at the scene. Police are also appealing to witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage from the area to come forward.
