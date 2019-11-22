

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A male pedestrian is in hospital in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle midtown.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Avenue Road just before 2 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Toronto police said a man was hit by a car at the intersection.

An adult male was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

Police said the drive of the car remained on scene.

The eastbound lanes on the intersection are closed for a police investigation.