

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A male pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Ajax Tuesday night has died, Durham Regional Police confirm.

The collision occurred at around 8 p.m. near Rossland Rd. W. and Westney Rd. N.

Police say the male victim, who is believed to be about 30 years old, was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle in the area.

It is not clear if the victim was pronounced dead at the scene or if he was transported to hospital and later died.

The pedestrian, police say, was not crossing at a controlled intersection.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are still under investigation.

Roads in the area were closed overnight but have since reopened.